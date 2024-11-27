Foresight Partners to Boost Urban Road Safety in France

Foresight Autonomous Holdings (FRSX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Foresight Autonomous Holdings’ subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile, has partnered with Software République to implement and test its advanced vehicle-to-everything (V2X) collision avoidance technology in Bordeaux, France. This collaboration aims to enhance urban mobility and road safety, with the potential for expansion across multiple European cities. The initiative is part of a broader effort to integrate innovative digital services into urban transportation systems.

For further insights into FRSX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.