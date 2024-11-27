News & Insights

Stocks

Foresight Partners to Boost Urban Road Safety in France

November 27, 2024 — 09:29 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Foresight Autonomous Holdings (FRSX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Foresight Autonomous Holdings’ subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile, has partnered with Software République to implement and test its advanced vehicle-to-everything (V2X) collision avoidance technology in Bordeaux, France. This collaboration aims to enhance urban mobility and road safety, with the potential for expansion across multiple European cities. The initiative is part of a broader effort to integrate innovative digital services into urban transportation systems.

For further insights into FRSX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FRSX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.