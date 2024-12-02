Foresight Environmental Buys Back Shares Amid Green Focus

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited GBP (GB:FGEN) has released an update.

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited (FGEN) has repurchased 150,000 of its own shares at 75.37p each, adjusting its total issued share capital with voting rights to 649,932,549 shares. This move aligns with FGEN’s strategy to offer sustainable, inflation-linked cash flows through investments in environmentally friendly infrastructure, aiming for a progressive dividend target of 7.80 pence per share by March 2025.

