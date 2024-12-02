News & Insights

Stocks

Foresight Environmental Buys Back Shares Amid Green Focus

December 02, 2024 — 02:15 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited GBP (GB:FGEN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited (FGEN) has repurchased 150,000 of its own shares at 75.37p each, adjusting its total issued share capital with voting rights to 649,932,549 shares. This move aligns with FGEN’s strategy to offer sustainable, inflation-linked cash flows through investments in environmentally friendly infrastructure, aiming for a progressive dividend target of 7.80 pence per share by March 2025.

For further insights into GB:FGEN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.