Foresight Enterprise VCT Declares Special Dividend

October 22, 2024 — 05:17 am EDT

Foresight 4 VCT (GB:FTF) has released an update.

Foresight Enterprise VCT plc has announced a special interim dividend of 7.1p per share, set to be paid on November 15, 2024, following a period of successful realizations. Investors should note the shares will be quoted ex-dividend on October 31, 2024, with a record date of November 1, 2024. This declaration reflects the company’s strong financial performance and commitment to rewarding its shareholders.

