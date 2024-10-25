Foresight Autonomous, Tata Elxsi sign collaboration agreement

Foresight Autonomous (FRSX) Holdings announced the signing of multi-phase collaboration agreement with Tata Elxsi. The initial phase will include the development and commercialization of advanced solutions for advanced driver assistance systems. These will be integrated into passenger vehicles, heavy machinery and agricultural vehicles manufactured by Tata Motors. Building on the success of the ADAS implementations, the parties will continue to develop and commercialize advanced services for semi and fully autonomous features to be integrated into various applications within the automotive industry. Tata Elxsi will introduce and promote Foresight’s 3D perception solutions to its diverse customer base, starting with the Indian automotive industry, and subsequently targeting global automotive vehicle manufacturers. Furthermore, during the first half of 2025, Tata Elxsi plans to promote Foresight’s solutions to its existing customers in the heavy machinery and agriculture sectors.

