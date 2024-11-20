News & Insights

Foremost Clean Energy Announces Share Exchange Plan

November 20, 2024 — 09:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd (TSE:FAT) has released an update.

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. has announced a plan of arrangement offering shareholders two Rio Grande shares for each Foremost share, as part of a spin-out of its Winston Gold and Silver Properties. This move is designed to enhance the value of their assets as a standalone entity, particularly during a strong market for precious metals.

