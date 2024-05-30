Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For Freeport-McMoRan

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Freeport-McMoRan, revealing an average target of $54.67, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $51.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $48.19, the current average has increased by 13.45%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Freeport-McMoRan among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Orest Wowkodaw Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $60.00 $53.00 Curt Woodworth UBS Raises Neutral $54.00 $41.00 David Coleman Argus Research Raises Buy $54.00 $44.00 Orest Wowkodaw Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $53.00 $55.00 Brian MacArthur Raymond James Raises Outperform $54.00 $49.50 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $51.00 $52.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Neutral $52.00 $43.00 Orest Wowkodaw Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $55.00 $48.00 Lawson Winder B of A Securities Announces Buy $59.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Freeport-McMoRan. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Freeport-McMoRan compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Freeport-McMoRan's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Freeport-McMoRan's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Freeport-McMoRan analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is an international mining company. It has organized its mining operations into four primary divisions: North America copper mines, South America mining, Indonesia mining and Molybdenum mines. Its reportable segments include the Morenci, Cerro Verde and Grasberg (Indonesia mining) copper mines, the Rod & Refining operations and Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining. It derives key revenue from the sale of Copper.

Understanding the Numbers: Freeport-McMoRan's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Freeport-McMoRan showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.29% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.48%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Freeport-McMoRan's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.81%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Freeport-McMoRan's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.89%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Freeport-McMoRan's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.56. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FCX

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold Mar 2022 Jefferies Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for FCX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.