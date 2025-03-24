Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For Flywire

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $17.78, with a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. Highlighting a 27.61% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $24.56.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Flywire. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Schmidt Citigroup Lowers Buy $13.00 $26.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $15.00 $26.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $20.00 $25.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $21.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Lowers Neutral $15.00 $25.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $16.00 $20.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $26.00 Andrew Schmidt Citigroup Lowers Buy $26.00 $27.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $25.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Flywire. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Flywire compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Flywire's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Flywire's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Flywire

Flywire Corp provides a secure payment platform, offering its clients a streamlined process to receive reconciled domestic and international payments more cost-effectively and efficiently. The company's solutions are built on three core elements namely a payments platform; a proprietary global payment network and vertical-specific software backed by its deep industry expertise. Geographically, the majority of revenue is from the Americas.

Flywire's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Flywire showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.91% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -13.53%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.92%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.35%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.0, Flywire adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

