Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For Endava

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Endava (NYSE:DAVA) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Endava, revealing an average target of $23.0, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 25.47%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Endava's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nate Svensson Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $14.00 - Jonathan Lee Guggenheim Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $42.00 $50.00 Puneet Jain JP Morgan Announces Neutral $18.00 - Jonathan Lee Guggenheim Lowers Buy $25.00 $28.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $17.00 $33.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $18.00 $22.00 Jonathan Lee Guggenheim Lowers Buy $28.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Endava. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Endava compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Endava's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Endava: A Closer Look

Endava is a next-generation IT services company that primarily assists clients with their digital transformation efforts by creating customized software for them. The company was founded in 2006 in the UK and it continues to generate the majority of revenue in the UK and Europe. Endava's client base is concentrated in the payments and financial services, technology, media, and telecom industries.

Endava: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Endava's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.74%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Endava's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Endava's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.68%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Endava's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.13%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, Endava adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

