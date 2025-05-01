Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $11.34, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. A decline of 5.03% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Teladoc Health among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Lowers Neutral $8.75 $11.00 Glen Santangelo Jefferies Lowers Hold $8.00 $10.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $8.00 $9.50 David Roman Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $13.00 $16.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $12.00 $13.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $16.00 $14.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Raises Neutral $13.50 $11.50 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Raises Neutral $11.50 $10.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Teladoc Health. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Teladoc Health. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Teladoc Health compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Teladoc Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Teladoc Health's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Teladoc Health's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Teladoc Health: A Closer Look

Teladoc Health Inc is engaged in virtual care, forging a new healthcare experience with Better convenience, outcomes, and value. Its mission is to empower all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. It operates in Teladoc two segments Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The majority of its revenue is generated from access fees on a subscription basis (per member, per month). The balance comes from visit fees and equipment rental and sales to hospital systems.

Teladoc Health: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Teladoc Health's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.03%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Teladoc Health's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -7.56% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teladoc Health's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.23% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teladoc Health's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.37%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.06.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

