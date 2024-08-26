Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For Realty Income

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Realty Income (NYSE:O), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Realty Income, revealing an average target of $63.31, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $58.00. Marking an increase of 4.08%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $60.83.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Realty Income. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $57.00 Jay Kornreich Wedbush Announces Neutral $64.00 - Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $64.00 $58.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $67.50 $65.00 Wesley Golladay Baird Raises Neutral $58.00 $57.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $62.00 - Brent Dilts UBS Raises Buy $68.00 $61.00 Brent Dilts UBS Lowers Buy $61.00 $67.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Realty Income. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Realty Income compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Realty Income's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Realty Income's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Realty Income

Realty Income owns roughly 15,400 properties, most of which are freestanding, single-tenant, triple-net-leased retail properties. Its properties are located in 49 states and Puerto Rico and are leased to 250 tenants from 47 industries. Recent acquisitions have added industrial, gaming, office, manufacturing, and distribution properties, which make up roughly 20% of revenue.

Realty Income: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Realty Income displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 31.42%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Realty Income's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.17%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Realty Income's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.66%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Realty Income's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.38%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Realty Income's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

