Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For Celldex Therapeutics

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $50.25, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. This current average represents a 10.27% decrease from the previous average price target of $56.00.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Celldex Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Trung Huynh UBS Lowers Buy $38.00 $44.00 Richard Law Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $31.00 $36.00 Judah Frommer Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $43.00 $46.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $50.00 $80.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Edward Nash Canaccord Genuity Announces Buy $64.00 - Judah Frommer Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $46.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Celldex Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Celldex Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Celldex Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. The company is also engaged in clinical trials for products targeting breast cancer, metastatic melanoma, lung cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer. It has single operating and reportable segment that operates in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Celldex Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 345.51%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Celldex Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -7740.43%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Celldex Therapeutics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -7.42% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Celldex Therapeutics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Celldex Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.0.

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

