Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For 10x Genomics

Ratings for 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 0 1 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $12.36, with a high estimate of $18.00 and a low estimate of $6.50. Experiencing a 18.74% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $15.21.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of 10x Genomics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $18.00 $26.00 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $14.00 $14.00 Dan Leonard UBS Lowers Neutral $12.00 $14.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $6.50 $7.50 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $15.00 $18.00 Rachel Vatnsdal JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $9.00 $12.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $12.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to 10x Genomics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of 10x Genomics compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of 10x Genomics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for 10x Genomics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of 10x Genomics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Inc is a life science technology company based in the United States. Its solutions include instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. The company's integrated solutions include instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Its product offerings include a Chromium platform comprising microfluidic chips and related consumables, Chromium X series, Visium and Xenium platforms, and others, which are predominantly used for the study of biological components. Geographically, the company derives maximum revenue from the United States and the rest from Americas (excluding the United States), Europe, Middle East and Africa, China, and Asia-Pacific (excluding China).

10x Genomics: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: 10x Genomics displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.84%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: 10x Genomics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -22.18% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): 10x Genomics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): 10x Genomics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: 10x Genomics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.11, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

