Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Navitas Semiconductor

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $4.08, along with a high estimate of $5.00 and a low estimate of $1.50. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 6.21%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Navitas Semiconductor is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Joseph Moore |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Underweight | $1.50|$2.10 | |Kevin Cassidy |Rosenblatt |Maintains |Buy | $5.00|$5.00 | |Tristan Gerra |Baird |Lowers |Outperform | $4.00|$5.00 | |Kevin Cassidy |Rosenblatt |Maintains |Buy | $5.00|$5.00 | |Quinn Bolton |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $4.00|$4.00 | |Kevin Cassidy |Rosenblatt |Maintains |Buy | $5.00|$5.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Navitas Semiconductor. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Navitas Semiconductor. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Navitas Semiconductor compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Navitas Semiconductor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Navitas Semiconductor's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Navitas Semiconductor's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Navitas Semiconductor analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Navitas Semiconductor's Background

Navitas Semiconductor Corp develops ultra-efficient gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors that are revolutionizing power electronics. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable fast charging, high power density, and energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets. The company operates as one reportable segment, the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits and related components for use in mobile device and other markets. Geographically, the company operates in China, Europe, United States, Rest of Asia and Others. The majority of revenue is generated from China.

A Deep Dive into Navitas Semiconductor's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Navitas Semiconductor's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -31.01%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -221.72%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Navitas Semiconductor's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -10.94%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Navitas Semiconductor's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.85%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Navitas Semiconductor's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NVTS

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Downgrades Equal-Weight Underweight Mar 2025 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NVTS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.