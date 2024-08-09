Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Natera

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $129.5, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.8% increase from the previous average price target of $122.40.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Natera among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $125.00 $125.00 Elizabeth Garcia UBS Lowers Buy $145.00 $160.00 Catherine Ramsey Baird Raises Outperform $120.00 $117.00 Tycho Peterson Jefferies Announces Buy $142.00 - David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $120.00 $110.00 Mark Massaro BTIG Raises Buy $125.00 $100.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Natera. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Natera compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Natera's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Natera's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Natera analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Natera

Natera Inc is a diagnostic and research company with proprietary molecular and bioinformatics technology. The company's key product offerings include its Panorama Non-Invasive Prenatal Test (NIPT) which screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus as well as in twin pregnancies, typically with a blood draw from the mother, Horizon Carrier Screening (HCS) to determine carrier status for a large number of severe genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children, Signatera molecular residual disease (MRD) test, which detects circulating tumor DNA in patients previously diagnosed with cancer to assess molecular residual disease and monitor for recurrence; and Prospera, to assess organ transplant rejection.

Financial Milestones: Natera's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Natera's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 52.11%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Natera's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -18.38%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Natera's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -8.67%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.65%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Natera's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.55, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NTRA

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Buy Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Baird Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NTRA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.