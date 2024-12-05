Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For NewAmsterdam Pharma

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $36.2, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. This current average has not changed from the previous average price target.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of NewAmsterdam Pharma by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Yasmeen Rahimi Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $37.00 $37.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to NewAmsterdam Pharma. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NewAmsterdam Pharma compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of NewAmsterdam Pharma's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of NewAmsterdam Pharma's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering NewAmsterdam Pharma: A Closer Look

NewAmsterdam Pharma Co NV is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. Its product, obicetrapib, is a next-generation, oral, low-dose CETP inhibitor that is developed to potentially overcome the limitations of current LDL-C lowering treatments.

Financial Insights: NewAmsterdam Pharma

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, NewAmsterdam Pharma showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 889.83% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: NewAmsterdam Pharma's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -57.18%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -4.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NewAmsterdam Pharma's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -3.76%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: NewAmsterdam Pharma's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

