Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Asure Software

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $15.6, along with a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $11.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $15.10, the current average has increased by 3.31%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Asure Software. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $13.00 $13.00 Greg Gibas Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $14.00 $12.50 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $11.00 $10.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Asure Software. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Asure Software compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Asure Software's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Asure Software's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Asure Software analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Asure Software's Background

Asure Software Inc is a provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It facilitates small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) to develop their Human Capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. The company's HCM suite, named AsureHCM, includes cloud-based Payroll and Tax, HR, a Time and Attendance software. Its HR services range from HR projects to outsourcing payroll to HR consulting services. The firm sells its HCM products majorly in the United States.

A Deep Dive into Asure Software's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Asure Software's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.1%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.31%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.98%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Asure Software's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Asure Software's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ASUR

Date Firm Action From To Nov 2021 Needham Maintains Buy Mar 2021 Needham Maintains Buy Aug 2020 Needham Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ASUR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.