Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Applied Digital

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $13.4, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Marking an increase of 11.67%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $12.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Applied Digital. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $20.00 $12.00 Joe Flynn Compass Point Announces Buy $10.00 - Kevin Dede HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $12.00 $10.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $14.00 $15.00 John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Applied Digital. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Applied Digital compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Applied Digital's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Applied Digital analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Applied Digital Better

Applied Digital Corp is a designer, developer, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure across North America. It provides digital infrastructure solutions and cloud services to industries like High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company operates in the following business segments; Data Center Hosting Business, Cloud Services Business, and HPC Hosting Business. The majority of its revenue is generated from the Data Center Hosting Business which operates data centers to provide energized space to crypto mining customers.

Applied Digital: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Applied Digital's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 51.34% as of 30 November, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Applied Digital's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -218.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Applied Digital's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -41.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Applied Digital's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -11.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, Applied Digital faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.