Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Agilon Health

Analysts' ratings for Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $6.2, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $3.00. Experiencing a 9.88% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $6.88.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Agilon Health is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Announces Underperform $3.00 - George Hill Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $4.00 $5.00 Bill Sutherland Benchmark Maintains Buy $9.00 $9.00 Sean Dodge RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $8.00 $8.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $7.00 $5.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Agilon Health. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Agilon Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Agilon Health's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Agilon Health's market standing.

Get to Know Agilon Health Better

Agilon Health Inc is transforming healthcare by empowering primary care physicians for the health of the patients. The company enables physicians to create their own Medicare-centric globally capitated line of business. The company derives its revenue from Medical services.

Breaking Down Agilon Health's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Agilon Health displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 38.69%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Agilon Health's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.07%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Agilon Health's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agilon Health's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.37%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Agilon Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.07, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

