Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For 8x8

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on 8x8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 0 3 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 3 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $2.22, a high estimate of $3.00, and a low estimate of $1.50. Highlighting a 22.92% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $2.88.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive 8x8. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Nichols B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $3.00 $4.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $2.70 $3.30 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $1.50 $2.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $1.90 $2.60 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Underperform $2.00 $2.50

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of 8x8 compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for 8x8's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of 8x8's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About 8x8

8x8 Inc provides contact-center-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service software applications to approximately 2.5 million users. The company's unified platform enables omnichannel communication to assist employees in communicating across voice, video, text, chat, and contact centers. The Company also generates revenue from sales of hardware and professional services, which are complementary to the delivery of its integrated technology platform.. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

8x8's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Challenges: 8x8's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.17%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: 8x8's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.69%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): 8x8's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.71%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): 8x8's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.42%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: 8x8's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.77. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

