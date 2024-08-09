Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Xometry

Analysts' ratings for Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 0 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Xometry, presenting an average target of $19.0, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 19.73%.

The perception of Xometry by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Troy Jensen Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Underweight $12.00 $13.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $27.00 $27.00 Troy Jensen Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Underweight $13.00 - Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $24.00 $31.00

Xometry Inc is engaged in providing AI-enabled manufacturing equipment. Its buyers include engineers, product designers, procurement and supply chain personnel, inventors, and business owners. The manufacturing processes offered by the company include CNC Machining, Injection Molding, Urethane Casting, 3D Printing, and Die Casting. The company is organized into two segments referred to as the U.S. and the International. The majority of the revenue is earned from the U.S. segment.

Key Indicators: Xometry's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Xometry's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.49% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.54%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Xometry's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Xometry's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.37%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.93.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

