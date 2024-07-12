Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For WisdomTree

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for WisdomTree, revealing an average target of $10.56, a high estimate of $11.00, and a low estimate of $9.25. Observing a 3.63% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $10.19.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of WisdomTree by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Brown Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $11.00 $10.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $11.00 $11.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $11.00 $12.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $9.25 $7.75

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to WisdomTree. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of WisdomTree compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of WisdomTree's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of WisdomTree's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Inc is a financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models, and solutions. It offers a broad range of ETFs and exchange-traded products (ETPs). The firm also engages in developing next-generation digital products and structures, including digital funds and tokenized assets, as well as its blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime.

Understanding the Numbers: WisdomTree's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, WisdomTree showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.03% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: WisdomTree's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 20.64%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): WisdomTree's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.8% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): WisdomTree's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.13%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: WisdomTree's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.65, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

