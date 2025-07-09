Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Navient

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 1

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Navient, revealing an average target of $13.25, a high estimate of $16.50, and a low estimate of $12.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.0% from the previous average price target of $12.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Navient by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $16.50 $14.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $12.50 $11.00 Moshe Orenbuch TD Securities Raises Sell $12.00 $11.00 John Hecht Jefferies Lowers Hold $12.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Navient. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Navient. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Navient compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Navient compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Navient's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Navient's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Navient Better

Navient Corp provides technology-enabled education finance solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. The company operates its business in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. A majority of its revenue is generated from the Federal Education Loans segment, in which the company owns and manages the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans, generating revenue mainly in the form of net interest income. The Consumer Lending segment owns and manages private education loans and is the master servicer for these portfolios. Through its Earnest brand, the company also refinances and originates in-school private educational loans.

Key Indicators: Navient's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Navient's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -45.64%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Navient's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.28%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Navient's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.0%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Navient's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 18.25. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

