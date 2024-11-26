Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For MoneyLion

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $77.5, along with a high estimate of $100.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 19.23% from the previous average price target of $65.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive MoneyLion. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Peterson Needham Announces Buy $100.00 - Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $80.00 $60.00 Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Announces Outperform $60.00 - Kyle Peterson Needham Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MoneyLion. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MoneyLion compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of MoneyLion's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into MoneyLion's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MoneyLion analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into MoneyLion's Background

MoneyLion Inc is a mobile banking and financial membership platform that empowers people to take control of their finances. It is a full-service digital platform to deliver mobile banking, lending, and investment solutions. The company offers a personalized, all-in-one, digital financial platform that provides convenient, low-cost access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions tailored for its customers, rooted in data, and delivered through its proprietary technology platform.

Financial Insights: MoneyLion

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, MoneyLion showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 22.86% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: MoneyLion's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.06%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MoneyLion's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.0%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.52%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.61.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ML

Date Firm Action From To Nov 2021 Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage On Overweight Nov 2021 Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage On Buy Oct 2021 Rosenblatt Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ML

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.