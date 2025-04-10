Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Forward Air

Ratings for Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Forward Air, presenting an average target of $29.5, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 9.23% lower than the prior average price target of $32.50.

The standing of Forward Air among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |J. Bruce Chan |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $22.00|$29.00 | |Bascome Majors |Susquehanna |Lowers |Positive | $32.00|$35.00 | |Benjamin Hartford |Baird |Lowers |Neutral | $28.00|$32.00 | |J. Bruce Chan |Stifel |Raises |Hold | $36.00|$34.00 |

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Forward Air. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Forward Air compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Forward Air's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Forward Air's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp is an asset-light freight and logistics company. The company's operating segment includes Expedited Freight, Omni Logistics, and Intermodal and Corporate. The company generates maximum revenue from the Omni Logistics segment. The expedited Freight segment operates a comprehensive national network to provide expedited regional, inter-regional, and national LTL (less-than-truckload) services. It also offers customers local pick-up and delivery and other services including final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling. The Company conducts business in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Forward Air: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Forward Air's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 87.0%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Forward Air's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -5.75%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Forward Air's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -17.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Forward Air's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.24%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Forward Air's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 10.64. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

