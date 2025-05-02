Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 0 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $37.25, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.76% increase from the previous average price target of $36.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of BJ's Restaurants's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Underweight $33.00 $31.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Underweight $31.00 $37.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Outperform $48.00 $43.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Underweight $37.00 $34.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BJ's Restaurants. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BJ's Restaurants. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BJ's Restaurants compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BJ's Restaurants compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for BJ's Restaurants's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of BJ's Restaurants's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants Inc is involved in the business of owning and operating restaurants. The company operates in a single operating segment that is full-service company-owned restaurants. It has geographic presence only in the United States of America.

BJ's Restaurants's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: BJ's Restaurants displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.4%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: BJ's Restaurants's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.53%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BJ's Restaurants's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): BJ's Restaurants's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: BJ's Restaurants's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.35, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

