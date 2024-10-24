Forecasting The Future: 3 Analyst Projections For MaxLinear

3 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $20.67, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. This current average represents a 18.4% decrease from the previous average price target of $25.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of MaxLinear by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Shannon Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $25.00 $28.00 David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $15.00 $26.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to MaxLinear. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MaxLinear compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of MaxLinear's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of MaxLinear's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into MaxLinear's Background

MaxLinear Inc is a provider of radio frequency and mixed-signal integrated circuits for cable and satellite broadband communications, the connected home, and for data center, metro, and long-haul fiber networks. The company's radio frequency receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. MaxLinear's product options include both radio frequency receivers and radio frequency receiver systems-on-chips. The company's products enable the distribution and display of broadband video and data content in a wide range of electronic devices. Customers for MaxLinear include original equipment manufacturers, module makers, and original design manufacturers.

Financial Insights: MaxLinear

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, MaxLinear faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -49.99% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: MaxLinear's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -42.69%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MaxLinear's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -6.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): MaxLinear's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: MaxLinear's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.25, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

