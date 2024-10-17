Forecasting The Future: 17 Analyst Projections For Visa

Visa (NYSE:V) underwent analysis by 17 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 11 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 5 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Visa and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $313.12, accompanied by a high estimate of $330.00 and a low estimate of $290.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.29% increase from the previous average price target of $309.12.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Visa's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Koning Baird Raises Outperform $330.00 $320.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Outperform $310.00 $300.00 Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $318.00 $289.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $322.00 $322.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Neutral $308.00 $279.00 Matthew O'Neill Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $317.00 $317.00 Dominick Gabriele Compass Point Announces Buy $319.00 - Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $320.00 $290.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Lowers Buy $319.00 $321.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $311.00 $315.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $290.00 $300.00 Trevor Williams Jefferies Lowers Buy $300.00 $325.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Lowers Buy $318.00 $320.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $322.00 $326.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $319.00 $322.00

All You Need to Know About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2023, it processed almost $15 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

Financial Milestones: Visa's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Visa's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.57%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 54.74%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Visa's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.54, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

