Forecasting The Future: 11 Analyst Projections For AbbVie

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $209.73, a high estimate of $225.00, and a low estimate of $195.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.68% increase from the previous average price target of $196.60.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of AbbVie by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Baum Citigroup Raises Buy $215.00 $170.00 Geoff Meacham B of A Securities Raises Neutral $195.00 $185.00 Evan David Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $220.00 $214.00 Aaron Gal Bernstein Announces Market Perform $203.00 - Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Raises Buy $215.00 $210.00 Navin Jacob UBS Raises Neutral $195.00 $185.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Overweight $212.00 $200.00 Steve Scala TD Cowen Raises Buy $225.00 $195.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $209.00 $196.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $218.00 $211.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $200.00 $200.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AbbVie. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AbbVie compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of AbbVie's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of AbbVie's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical firm with a strong exposure to immunology (with Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq) and oncology (with Imbruvica and Venclexta). The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The 2020 acquisition of Allergan added several new products and drugs in aesthetics (including Botox).

Financial Insights: AbbVie

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: AbbVie's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.31%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: AbbVie's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.4%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 18.4%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AbbVie's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.94% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, AbbVie faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

