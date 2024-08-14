Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For Ibotta

Analysts' ratings for Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 3 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $108.0, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 10.89% lower than the prior average price target of $121.20.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Ibotta's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $87.00 $103.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $95.00 $125.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $85.00 $105.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $114.00 $125.00 Curtis Nagle B of A Securities Lowers Buy $110.00 $118.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Lowers Buy $100.00 $125.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $105.00 $131.00 Chris Kuntarich UBS Raises Buy $129.00 $125.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $130.00 $130.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ibotta. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Ibotta compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ibotta's stock.

For valuable insights into Ibotta's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ibotta

Ibotta Inc is a performance marketing platform. It allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN).

Ibotta's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ibotta's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 42.7%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ibotta's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.29% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ibotta's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 25.82%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ibotta's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.9%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ibotta's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.48. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

