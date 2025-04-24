Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For First Watch Restaurant Gr

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of First Watch Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FWRG) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $23.8, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.42% from the previous average price target of $23.70.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of First Watch Restaurant Gr among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Jim Salera |Stephens & Co. |Maintains |Overweight | $24.00|$24.00 | |Dan Levy |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $24.00|$21.00 | |Andrew Charles |TD Securities |Raises |Buy | $22.00|$21.00 | |Jim Salera |Stephens & Co. |Maintains |Overweight | $24.00|$24.00 | |Dan Levy |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $21.00|$24.00 | |Jim Salera |Stephens & Co. |Lowers |Overweight | $24.00|$25.00 | |Sara Senatore |B of A Securities |Raises |Buy | $28.00|$27.00 | |Andrew Charles |TD Securities |Maintains |Hold | $21.00|$21.00 | |Jim Salera |Stephens & Co. |Maintains |Overweight | $25.00|$25.00 | |Jim Salera |Stephens & Co. |Maintains |Overweight | $25.00|$25.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to First Watch Restaurant Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of First Watch Restaurant Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About First Watch Restaurant Gr

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch, and lunch using fresh ingredients. It generates revenues from Restaurant sales and Franchise revenues.

Unraveling the Financial Story of First Watch Restaurant Gr

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: First Watch Restaurant Gr's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.63%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: First Watch Restaurant Gr's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.27%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.12%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: First Watch Restaurant Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.36, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

