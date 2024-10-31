Ford To Stop F-150 Lightning Production For Six Weeks: Reports

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) has decided to halt production of F-150 Lightning for six weeks, starting on November 18 till January 6, according to a report by Reuters.

The decision comes as the demand for the electric vehicle has slowed down, several reports claimed.

"We continue to adjust production for an optimal mix of sales growth and profitability," a Ford spokesperson said to Reuters.

Currently, Ford's stock is trading at $10.32, down 1.34 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

