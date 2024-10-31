News & Insights

Markets
F

Ford To Stop F-150 Lightning Production For Six Weeks: Reports

October 31, 2024 — 11:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) has decided to halt production of F-150 Lightning for six weeks, starting on November 18 till January 6, according to a report by Reuters.

The decision comes as the demand for the electric vehicle has slowed down, several reports claimed.

"We continue to adjust production for an optimal mix of sales growth and profitability," a Ford spokesperson said to Reuters.

Currently, Ford's stock is trading at $10.32, down 1.34 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

F

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.