Ford reports October U.S. sales up 15.2% to 172,756 vehicles

Ford (F) reports October U.S. Electric Vehicle sales of 6,264, down 8.3% from last year; Hybrid Vehicle sales of 18,224, up 38.5% year-over-year; Internal Combustion sales of 148,268, up 14.1%; and total vehicle sales of 172,756, up 15.2% compared to the same month of 2023.

