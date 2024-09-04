Ford Recalls 90K Vehicles Over a Defect in Engine Intake Valve

Ford Motor Company F is recalling 90,736 vehicles across several models due to issues with the engine intake valves, which could potentially break during driving, increasing the risk of a crash.



The recall affects the Ford Bronco, Ford Edge, Ford Explorer, Ford F-150, Lincoln Aviator and Lincoln Nautilus, each from model year 2021-2022. These models feature a 2.7-liter or 3-liter Nano EcoBoost Engine. No injuries or accidents related to the issue have been reported so far.



Ford informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of the recall on Aug. 23, 2024. Dealers will be notified by the end of this month, and customers will receive notification by mail in early October. Dealers will inspect the affected vehicles and, if needed, replace the engines at no cost to the owners. Ford will offer owners delivery, pick-up and rental services while their vehicles are being repaired.



Owners who have covered the cost of these repairs themselves might be eligible for reimbursement, as outlined in the recall reimbursement plan filed with the NHTSA.



Last month, Ford recalled 374,290 vehicles due to faulty airbags that hadn't been repaired, urging owners not to drive these models until the issue is resolved. The advisory applied to all Ford customers with 2004-2006 Ford Ranger trucks, 2005-2014 Ford Mustangs, 2005-2006 Ford GTs, 2006-2012 Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan, Lincoln MKZ/Zephyr models, 2007-2010 Ford Edge, Lincoln MKX vehicles and 2007-2011 Ford Ranger trucks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.