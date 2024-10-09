Ford (NYSE:F) Takes the Fight to Tesla

New reports claim that Ford Motor Co. (F) is taking on Tesla (TSLA) directly with cheaper self-driving features on its vehicles.

Tesla’s full self-driving option costs as much as $8,000 for the one-time version—over three times what Ford is asking. Tesla’s monthly subscription of $99 is double what Ford is charging. Granted, there is some difference in utility as Ford’s BlueCruise hands free option is highway-focused, while full self-driving is for any road or highway.

Adaptive Switches

In other Ford news, the company recently filed a new patent, something that it seems to be doing quite a bit lately. This time, it is not about monitoring passengers but rather, for “adaptive upfitter switches.” This is good news for anyone who favors an off-road experience when it comes to their vehicles.

Upfitter switches are helpful when it comes to aftermarket parts. Using these switches to control said parts makes their installation and use much simpler than the alternative, which is running new wiring inside a vehicle. The adaptive upfitter switch dovetails with other features like Ford’s planned Pro Power interface.

Is Ford Stock a Good Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on F stock based on five Buys, nine Holds and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 6.72% loss in its share price over the past year, the average F price target of $12.82 per share implies 21% upside potential.

