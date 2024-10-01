Ford (NYSE:F) Slashes BlueCruise Prices & Expands Hands-Free Driving

Ford Motor Co. (F) announced a reduction in the subscription prices for its hands-free driving technology, BlueCruise. This move comes as automakers continue to integrate advanced autonomous driving features, such as lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control, into their vehicles.

Ford’s BlueCruise Will Be Offered as an Annual Subscription

BlueCruise, available on select Ford models, will now be offered as both a one-year subscription and a one-time purchase option. The technology operates on 97% of highways across the United States and Canada, where there are no intersections or traffic signals.

As part of the automobile major’s price adjustment, Ford has reduced the monthly cost of BlueCruise from $75 to around $50, while the price for the annual plan has dropped significantly, from $800 to $495. Moreover, to ensure customers can experience the technology firsthand, Ford will continue to offer a 90-day complimentary trial for those who do not choose the one-year plan or the one-time purchase of BlueCruise at the time of ordering their vehicle.

Furthermore, the company will expand the technology’s availability across its 2025 model year vehicles, including electric, hybrid, and gas-powered models.

Why Has Ford Reduced the Prices of BlueCruise?

Overall, Ford’s strategy of reducing the prices of its autonomous technology is aimed at broadening the availability of BlueCruise and making autonomous driving features more accessible to customers. In addition, Ford has been trying to boost its EV sales and recently announced that, starting October 1, customers who buy or lease a new Ford EV will receive free home-charging installation systems.

Is Ford Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about Ford stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys, nine Holds, and one Sell. Over the past year, Ford has declined by more than 6%, and the average Ford price target of $13.18 implies an upside potential of 24.1% from current levels.

