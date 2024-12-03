Ford (NYSE:F) Puma Goes Live in Europe

While we’re all very much aware that legacy automaker Ford Motor Co. (F) has had to pare back its electric vehicle ambitions, that has not stopped them altogether. Case in point: the new Ford Puma, which has made its debut on European shores.

The Puma is a response to the trouble that Ford has had getting a foothold in the European market. Thus, it takes into account many common European sensibilities. For instance, the Puma is a subcompact, the kind of car that has done well in Europe in the past. Further, the Puma Gen-E will be the least expensive EV Ford offers in the country, when it becomes available starting in February 2025.

Another report noted that the Gen-E will also boast a raised center console that offers more storage, along with a sliding armrest and a wireless phone charger. This is mainly due to the lack of a handbrake and a gear lever in the center console. The drive selector has been moved to just behind the steering wheel.

Tariff Worries Grow

Meanwhile, a report from Quartz suggests that there is increasing terror growing for Ford as a result of Trump tariffs. But not just for Ford. The rest of the auto industry is in line for some trouble too. Reports suggests that Trump tariffs would see vehicle prices increase by thousands of dollars which is a significant blow to anybody who has noticed that prices are finally starting to come down.

But the tariffs Trump has planned would impact somewhere around $1.3 trillion worth of goods that came in from the countries targeted, which include China, Mexico and Canada. The tariffs may not happen, or at least not at those rates, but the likelihood of some disruption is strong.

Is Ford Stock a Good Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on F stock based on four Buys, nine Holds and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 8.35% rally in its share price over the past year, the average F price target of $11.29 per share implies 3.91% upside potential.

