Ford (NYSE:F) Improves Its Bronco SUV

The news for legacy automaker Ford Motor Co. (F) today was relatively minor. The company put a little something extra on the 2025 Bronco sport utility vehicle (SUV), and that proved welcome news to shareholders.

According to a report from Car and Driver, the new Ford package for the Bronco draws heavily on the Broncos of the past, the 1970s and 1980s releases. It is called the Free Wheeling package, and it includes a set of “body decals” in red, orange and yellow, giving the new Bronco a familiar look.

However, the Free Wheeling package means more than just stickers. Also included are 17-inch steel wheels, body color door handles and a red Bronco lettering on the grille. Matching interior upholstery also come into play, along with accents for the grab handles.

Workers Move

Ford recently moved several teams into Michigan Central Station. The Model e electric vehicle division, as well as the Integrated Services software team, will both have space in a new Michigan tower. In fact, Ford is poised to take three floors of an 18-story office building.

Dakar Rally Troubles

Sadder news for Ford fans, especially those who follow the Dakar Rally. Carlos Seinz was poised to start in the Rally Morocco event in a Ford Raptor, but Seinz failed to start. This was a particular blow, as the Raptor performed well in the Hungarian Baja. But an early check of some of the vehicle’s data revealed “an issue,” the nature of which was not revealed.

Is Ford Stock a Good Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on F stock based on five Buys, nine Holds and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 6.48% loss in its share price over the past year, the average F price target of $12.82 per share implies 21.92% upside potential.

