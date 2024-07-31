Ford (NYSE:F) Gains after Revealing New Pickup

Automaker Ford’s (F) aspirations of going electric seem to have been tabled under the withering glare of market realities and shareholder expectations. That’s not keeping Ford out of electrics and the like, but it is prompting reconsideration of the market. And Ford is up nearly 1.5% in Wednesday afternoon’s trading after its new pickup was revealed.

Ford has taken the Maverick pickup, one of its smaller varieties, and given it a new retooling. It proved a surprise hit for Ford back in 2021, when it came out and offered an entry-level alternative to massive trucks that hauled more than some people owned. But the revamped models will offer some exciting new options.

Of course, there are hybrid options. With many balking at electric-only because of infrastructure issues and their response to cold weather, the hybrid models often overcome at least some of these problems. In addition, a built-in 5G modem for added connectivity, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto sure don’t hurt either, making the car every bit as connected as it is driveable.

All This and…Privacy Concerns?

While this slate of features certainly sounds exciting, there’s also some less savory issues to consider. Ford has reportedly filed a new patent for a new police tool known as “Systems and Methods for Detecting Speeding Violations.”

The patent details how included systems in the car itself would detect other vehicles on the road that are breaking speed limits and notify authorities accordingly. The car would then photograph the passing speeder with onboard cameras, and relay said photos, GPS data, and more to the authorities for processing and potential pursuit later, turning essentially every Ford with the equipment in place into a rolling snitch.

Is Ford Stock a Buy Right Now?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on F stock based on seven Buys, seven Holds and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 13.49% loss in its share price over the past year, the average F price target of $14.25 per share implies 30.26% upside potential.

