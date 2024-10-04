Ford (NYSE:F) Announces New 2025 Expedition

U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co. (F) has announced details of its 2025 Expedition full-size sport utility vehicle (SUV).

The new Expedition, which should be hitting dealer showrooms in spring 2025, is expected to cost between $55,000 and $84,000. It comes with a dizzying array of features, including the BlueCruise highway driving system, and a 24-inch display for drivers.

What’s more, the new Expedition also has multiple model tiers, including the Active, Platinum, Platinum Ultimate, King Ranch, and Tremor variants. The higher end tiers come with off-road capabilities.

A Vote of Confidence

News of 2025 Expedition arrives days after Goldman Sachs (GS) analyst Mark Delaney upgraded Ford from to a Buy rating from Hold previously. Delaney cited the “margin opportunity” that Ford Pro represented, as well as more general possibility of improving its overall profitability, as reasons for his upgrade.

Throw in a significantly growing software and service operation, and things do look fairly bright at Ford. Ford looks for 2025 to mean $1 billion in software revenue, and for 2026 to feature software and services responsible for 20% of Ford Pro’s operating profit. Ford is also working on “cost actions” in its internal combustion and electric operations, which should produce solid results going forward.

Is Ford Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on F stock based on five Buys, nine Holds and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 5.09% loss in its share price over the past year, the average F price target of $12.96 per share implies 22.96% upside potential.

