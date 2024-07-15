Ford Motor's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Ford Motor.

Looking at options history for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) we detected 43 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,227,544 and 31, calls, for a total amount of $1,663,833.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $7.17 to $19.82 for Ford Motor over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Ford Motor options trades today is 15353.63 with a total volume of 51,904.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Ford Motor's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.17 to $19.82 over the last 30 days.

Ford Motor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.3 $0.25 $0.29 $7.82 $202.9K 14.5K 61 F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $5.9 $5.8 $5.9 $19.82 $176.4K 8 923 F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $5.9 $5.85 $5.9 $19.82 $175.2K 8 623 F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $0.35 $0.32 $0.35 $15.00 $175.0K 19.8K 845 F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.2 $5.1 $5.2 $19.17 $155.5K 5 304

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has nearly 13% market share in the United States, about 11% share in the U.K., and under 2% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. Sales in the U.S. made up about 66% of 2023 total company revenue. Ford has about 177,000 employees, including about 59,000 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

In light of the recent options history for Ford Motor, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Ford Motor Trading volume stands at 65,548,353, with F's price up by 1.35%, positioned at $14.22. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 9 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

