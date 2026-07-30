Forbright, Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q2

(RTTNews) - Forbright, Inc. (FRBT) revealed a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $4.12 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $11.63 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.1% to $84.99 million from $75.14 million last year.

Forbright, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.12 Mln. vs. $11.63 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.09 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue: $84.99 Mln vs. $75.14 Mln last year.

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