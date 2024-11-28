News & Insights

Forbidden Foods Ltd Announces Capital Raising Plans

November 28, 2024 — 05:17 pm EST

Forbidden Foods Ltd (AU:FFF) has released an update.

Forbidden Foods Ltd is planning a capital raising through an institutional placement and the issuance of new shares, stirring interest among investors keen on its market performance. The company advises potential investors to review the latest financial disclosures to make informed decisions. This move is part of Forbidden Foods’ broader strategy to enhance its financial standing in the competitive food industry.

