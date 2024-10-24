Foran Mining Advances McIlvenna Bay Project

Foran Mining (TSE:FOM) has released an update.

Foran Mining’s McIlvenna Bay project in Saskatchewan is progressing smoothly, with significant advancements in construction and infrastructure development. Key achievements include the completion of major concrete work, delivery of crucial equipment, and substantial progress in underground and surface construction, with commercial production anticipated in the first half of 2026.

For further insights into TSE:FOM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.