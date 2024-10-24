News & Insights

Foran Mining Advances McIlvenna Bay Project

October 24, 2024 — 08:48 am EDT

Foran Mining (TSE:FOM) has released an update.

Foran Mining’s McIlvenna Bay project in Saskatchewan is progressing smoothly, with significant advancements in construction and infrastructure development. Key achievements include the completion of major concrete work, delivery of crucial equipment, and substantial progress in underground and surface construction, with commercial production anticipated in the first half of 2026.

