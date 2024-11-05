News & Insights

Foraco International Wins Prestigious Innovation Award

November 05, 2024 — 02:35 pm EST

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) has released an update.

Foraco International has been honored with the 2024 ‘Innovation of the Year’ award by the Australian Drilling Industry Association for their NGBF 800 Rotary drill rig. This innovative rig, designed through collaboration between teams in France and Australia, enhances safety, productivity, efficiency, and sustainability for global mining operations. The company plans to deploy more of these advanced rigs in Australia and beyond in the coming months.

