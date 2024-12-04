Foot Locker says Q3 results ‘did not meet our expectations’

Says consumers “remain cautious” with discretionary dollars. Expects trend to continue in Q4. Expects elevated promotional activity to continue through holiday period. Does not think elevated promotional environment is structural and sees it abating over time. Expects gross margin improvement in Q4. Says “committed” to reaching long term financial targets. Says “on target” with store refresh goal. Says targeting 25% ecommerce penetration by 2026. Comments taken from Q3 earnings conference call.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on FL:
- Foot Locker price target lowered to $23 from $27 at JPMorgan
- Morning Movers: Salesforce jumps after Q3, Foot Locker sinks after guidance cut
- Foot Locker Q3 missed on higher promotions, says Citi
- Foot Locker Reports Mixed Q3 2024 Results
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, December 04, 2024
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.