Foot Locker price target lowered to $25 from $30 at BofA

BofA analyst Lorraine Hutchinson lowered the firm’s price target on Foot Locker (FL) to $25 from $30 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm, which is lowering its FY24 EPS view by 19% to $1.22 to reflect continued margin pressure in Q4, thinks the stock’s low multiple balances risks to the sales turnaround and margin recovery.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.