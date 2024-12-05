Foot Locker price target lowered to $25 from $30 at BofA

BofA analyst Lorraine Hutchinson lowered the firm’s price target on Foot Locker (FL) to $25 from $30 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm, which is lowering its FY24 EPS view by 19% to $1.22 to reflect continued margin pressure in Q4, thinks the stock’s low multiple balances risks to the sales turnaround and margin recovery.

