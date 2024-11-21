News & Insights

Stocks

Food Revolution Group Ltd. Announces Key Meeting Outcomes

November 21, 2024 — 10:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Food Revolution Group Ltd. (AU:OJC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Food Revolution Group Ltd., operating as The Original Juice Co., announced successful resolutions at their recent Extraordinary General Meeting, including approvals for share issuances and director appointments. The company is focused on expanding its footprint in the functional food and beverage markets, utilizing advanced technologies for juice extraction. Investors may find the strategic moves promising as OJC aims to enhance shareholder value in key international markets.

For further insights into AU:OJC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.