Food Revolution Group Ltd. Announces Key Meeting Outcomes

Food Revolution Group Ltd. (AU:OJC) has released an update.
Food Revolution Group Ltd., operating as The Original Juice Co., announced successful resolutions at their recent Extraordinary General Meeting, including approvals for share issuances and director appointments. The company is focused on expanding its footprint in the functional food and beverage markets, utilizing advanced technologies for juice extraction. Investors may find the strategic moves promising as OJC aims to enhance shareholder value in key international markets.
