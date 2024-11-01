News & Insights

Food Empire Raises $40M for Asia Expansion

November 01, 2024

Food Empire Holdings Limited (SG:F03) has released an update.

Food Empire Holdings Limited has successfully closed a $40 million issuance of 5.5% redeemable exchangeable notes, aiming to bolster its organic growth in Asia and Southeast Asia. The net proceeds will support expansion plans in regions including Vietnam and Kazakhstan. Additionally, the board has appointed Kenny Kim as an adviser, bringing his expertise from Ikhlas Capital to the company.

