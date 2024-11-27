News & Insights

Focusrite Sees Revenue Drop Amid Market Challenges

November 27, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

Focusrite (GB:TUNE) has released an update.

Focusrite plc faced a challenging year with an 11.2% drop in revenue and a significant decline in operating profits due to market contraction in the Content Creation division, but saw growth in its Audio Reproduction segment thanks to acquisitions and new product launches. Despite the tough market conditions, the company remains optimistic about future growth, supported by a robust M&A strategy and upcoming product innovations. With stable trading in the first quarter of the new financial year, Focusrite is set to strengthen its brand position and improve gross margins.

