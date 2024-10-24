‘Focus on the Silverline,’ Says Colin Sebastian About Alibaba Stock

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) undeniably holds its position as a leading tech platform, benefiting from substantial scale advantages. However, given the persistent strong competition, the rate of recovery in consumer and online spending in China remains a concern.

Data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that online sales of physical goods grew by a low-single-digit percentage in Q3, likely in the range of 3-5%. While this represents an acceleration vs. Q2, during which sales declined by 3-5%, the growth slowed as the quarter progressed, with year-over-year growth slowing from low-double-digit growth in July to nearly flat in August and September.

In response to this data, Baird’s Colin Sebastian, an analyst ranked amongst the top 3% of Wall Street stock experts, has lowered his revenue forecasts for Alibaba. He now projects FY2025 revenue at ¥1 trillion (a 6.4% increase year-over-year), down slightly from his earlier estimate of ¥1.01 trillion. Similarly, his FY2026 forecast was adjusted from ¥1.09 trillion to ¥1.07 trillion, representing 6.8% growth. However, at the same time, Sebastian has raised his EBITA margin forecasts for FY2025 and FY2026 from 16.4% and 16.3%, respectively, to 16.9% and 16.7%.

“We recognize the macro situation in China is fluid, and there are scenarios in which government stimulus could boost consumer spending, particularly around key shopping holidays,” the 5-analyst went on to say. There are also indicators that imply a “positive early start” to Singles’ Day, though that may only be temporary or reflect “spending pulled forward.”

Possibly more significantly, notes Sebastian, Alibaba remains a company in transition: its core China commerce segment is “stabilizing market share,” international and cross-border commerce is growing steadily, and Cloud growth is accelerating, partly driven by GenAI. “Moreover,” Sebastain summed up, “we believe management is striking a balance between platform enhancements and profitability.”

Bottom line, Sebastian rates BABA shares an Outperform (i.e., Buy), and to account for “higher comparable P/E multiples,” he raised his price target from $88 to $110. The new figure offers one-year upside of 14%. (To watch Sebastian’s track record, click here)

Most on the Street agree with that stance; based on a mix of 16 Buys vs. 3 Holds, the analyst consensus rates BABA stock a Strong Buy. The average price target is still more bullish than Sebastian will permit; at $125.11, the figure makes room for 12-month returns of ~30%. (See Alibaba stock forecast)

